A bankrupt unit of Spanish renewable energy company Abengoa SA is seeking court approval for more time to control its case, saying it’s not currently in position to fully evaluate claims against it or prepare a reorganization plan.

Abengoa Bioenergy US Holding LLC said in court papers it needs a 120-day extension to its exclusivity period to give it until Oct. 21 to file a reorganization plan.

