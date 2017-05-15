Investment firms question Adeptus Ch. 11, call for equity committee

Two investment firms holding nearly 10 percent of shares in Adeptus Health Inc on Monday called for the appointment of a committee to represent shareholders of the bankrupt emergency room operator, arguing it is not insolvent and needs to cancel all equity interests.

Wexford Spectrum Investors LLC and Debello Investors LLC said in court papers filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Dallas that the largest operator of freestanding emergency clinics in the United States is instead only "suffering from a temporary liquidity or cash flow crisis."

