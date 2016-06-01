Lender and supplier oppose Aeropostale bankruptcy loan

Aeropostale Inc should not be allowed a bankruptcy loan because its restructuring plan is no different from the company's failed rescue efforts, according to a lender with an affiliate that supplies the teen-focused retailer.

Aeropostale's request for a final order authorizing a $160 million debtor-in-possession facility should be rejected because the retailer cannot bolster its finances by closing stores, according to a Tuesday court filing by Aero Investors and MGF Sourcing US.

