a year ago
Lender and supplier oppose Aeropostale bankruptcy loan
June 1, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Lender and supplier oppose Aeropostale bankruptcy loan

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Aeropostale Inc should not be allowed a bankruptcy loan because its restructuring plan is no different from the company's failed rescue efforts, according to a lender with an affiliate that supplies the teen-focused retailer.

Aeropostale's request for a final order authorizing a $160 million debtor-in-possession facility should be rejected because the retailer cannot bolster its finances by closing stores, according to a Tuesday court filing by Aero Investors and MGF Sourcing US.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/24iuDz0

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
