Bankrupt retailer Aeropostale sees promising turnaround signs
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
June 8, 2016 / 9:41 PM / a year ago

Bankrupt retailer Aeropostale sees promising turnaround signs

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The turnaround plan in place at Aeropostale Inc is already showing positive results, a top officer at the bankrupt retailer said ahead of a hearing where it will seek approval for a $160 million loan to support its restructuring.

The plan and loan from Crystal Financial LLC have come under fire from a lender and a supplier to the teen-focused retailer. They pair have said Aeropostale should consider selling itself and that its plan to restructure rehashes efforts that failed to avert its bankruptcy filing last month.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OdKFs9

