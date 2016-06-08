Bankrupt retailer Aeropostale sees promising turnaround signs

The turnaround plan in place at Aeropostale Inc is already showing positive results, a top officer at the bankrupt retailer said ahead of a hearing where it will seek approval for a $160 million loan to support its restructuring.

The plan and loan from Crystal Financial LLC have come under fire from a lender and a supplier to the teen-focused retailer. They pair have said Aeropostale should consider selling itself and that its plan to restructure rehashes efforts that failed to avert its bankruptcy filing last month.

