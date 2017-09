Bankrupt teen-focused retailer Aeropostale Inc won court approval on Friday for a $160 million loan to support its restructuring after making peace with stakeholders who had opposed its turnaround plan.

At a hearing in Manhattan continued from Thursday, Bankruptcy Judge Sean Lane endorsed changes to terms of the loan from Crystal Financial LLC.

