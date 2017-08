Aeropostale Inc needs to put in place a bonus program for 10 top executives to help steer it through its bankruptcy after losing key staff, the retailer said in court papers on Thursday.

The program and a proposed bonus program for 41 other employees are in response to the loss, since last month's bankruptcy filing, of regional managers and directors in tax, strategy, social media and procurement units.

