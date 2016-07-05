Bankrupt retailer Aeropostale's executive bonus plan under fire

Aeropostale Inc and two key stakeholders are at odds over the bankrupt teen apparel retailer's bonus plan for its 10 top executives.

In court papers filed on Sunday, Aero Investors LLC and MGF Sourcing Holdings Ltd attacked Aeropostale's key employee incentive plan, or KEIP. Aero, a lender to Aeropostale, and its affiliate MGF, a supplier to the retailer, said they had not been consulted about the plan and it is not clear to them how it will help the company.

