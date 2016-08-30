Bankruptcy judge rules no plot to take over Aeropostale

Aeropostale Inc was not improperly forced into bankruptcy by a affiliates of private equity firm Sycamore Partners as part of a campaign to seize control of the teen retailer, according to a U.S. bankruptcy judge's ruling.

Friday's opinion by Sean Lane in Manhattan cleared the way for Sycamore to credit bid, or applying the $151 million Aeropostale owes to two Sycamore affiliates, Aero Investors LLC and MGF Sourcing Holdings Ltd, rather than paying cash.

