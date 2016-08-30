FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Bankruptcy judge rules no plot to take over Aeropostale
August 30, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

Bankruptcy judge rules no plot to take over Aeropostale

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Aeropostale Inc was not improperly forced into bankruptcy by a affiliates of private equity firm Sycamore Partners as part of a campaign to seize control of the teen retailer, according to a U.S. bankruptcy judge's ruling.

Friday's opinion by Sean Lane in Manhattan cleared the way for Sycamore to credit bid, or applying the $151 million Aeropostale owes to two Sycamore affiliates, Aero Investors LLC and MGF Sourcing Holdings Ltd, rather than paying cash.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bxhtj6

