Akin Gump fires back at complaint over Cal Dive bankruptcy billing

(Reuters) - Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld on Monday defended its billings in Cal Dive International Inc’s bankruptcy, arguing a bid by Bank of America NA to disallow about $397,000 in fees and expenses is misplaced and reflects frustration with the case.

The bank, the agent for Cal Dive’s debtor-in-possession lenders, earlier this month called for the cuts and holding Akin Gump’s compensation and expenses in Cal Dive’s Chapter 11 case to roughly $576,500.

