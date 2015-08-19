FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Akin Gump fires back at complaint over Cal Dive bankruptcy billing
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 19, 2015 / 1:32 PM / 2 years ago

Akin Gump fires back at complaint over Cal Dive bankruptcy billing

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld on Monday defended its billings in Cal Dive International Inc’s bankruptcy, arguing a bid by Bank of America NA to disallow about $397,000 in fees and expenses is misplaced and reflects frustration with the case.

The bank, the agent for Cal Dive’s debtor-in-possession lenders, earlier this month called for the cuts and holding Akin Gump’s compensation and expenses in Cal Dive’s Chapter 11 case to roughly $576,500.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1hMmou3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.