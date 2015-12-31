Akin Gump prevails in overcharging dispute in Cal Dive bankruptcy

Dec 31 -

In a rare opinion on legal fees, a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge in Delaware approved compensation for Akin Gump over objections from lenders who accused the firm of “wasteful litigation” on behalf of unsecured creditors of Cal Dive International Inc.

Judge Christopher Sontchi overruled Bank of America NA, the agent for Cal Dive’s debtor-in-possession lenders, and approved $880,210 in fees and about $11,025 in expenses for Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, which represented the official creditors committee.

