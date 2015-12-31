FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Akin Gump prevails in overcharging dispute in Cal Dive bankruptcy
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 31, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

Akin Gump prevails in overcharging dispute in Cal Dive bankruptcy

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Dec 31 -

In a rare opinion on legal fees, a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge in Delaware approved compensation for Akin Gump over objections from lenders who accused the firm of “wasteful litigation” on behalf of unsecured creditors of Cal Dive International Inc.

Judge Christopher Sontchi overruled Bank of America NA, the agent for Cal Dive’s debtor-in-possession lenders, and approved $880,210 in fees and about $11,025 in expenses for Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, which represented the official creditors committee.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1UhPVJ1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.