(Reuters) - Bankrupt miner Allied Nevada Gold Corp wants to pay 95 employees who are not insiders $1.4 million in bonuses if they avoid accidents and environmental infractions and hit production targets.

Allied Nevada in a motion filed on Monday said its key employee incentive program, or “KEIP,” would modify an annual bonus program by allowing payments for the second and third quarters of this year.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1FdymVV