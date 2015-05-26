FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Allied Nevada property sale attacked as a possible sweetheart deal
May 26, 2015 / 11:28 AM / 2 years ago

Allied Nevada property sale attacked as a possible sweetheart deal

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A shareholder of Allied Nevada Gold Corp has attacked the stalking-horse agreement for the miner’s exploratory properties as a potential sweetheart deal and has asked a judge to block the sale, according to court documents.

Brian Tuttle said in a pro se filing on Wednesday that stalking horse Clover Nevada potentially had more information than other interested parties because of its possible links with Allied Nevada executives.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1BmYTuT

