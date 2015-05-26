Allied Nevada property sale attacked as a possible sweetheart deal

(Reuters) - A shareholder of Allied Nevada Gold Corp has attacked the stalking-horse agreement for the miner’s exploratory properties as a potential sweetheart deal and has asked a judge to block the sale, according to court documents.

Brian Tuttle said in a pro se filing on Wednesday that stalking horse Clover Nevada potentially had more information than other interested parties because of its possible links with Allied Nevada executives.

