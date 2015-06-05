Shareholders want more info on Allied Nevada's 'pile of gold'

(Reuters) - Allied Nevada Gold Corp has failed to disclose the value of its gold reserves and other information shareholders need to assess the miner’s plan to exit bankruptcy, their committee argued in court papers filed on Monday.

The company is “literally, sitting on a pile of gold (and silver)” and it may be seriously underestimating the value of its business in its disclosure statement, according to shareholders.

