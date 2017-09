SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A stockholder with more than 2 million shares in Allied Nevada Gold Corp has sued the bankrupt miner in a bid to force an annual meeting to elect a new board.

“At this juncture, I don’t feel that the folks that are involved are suitable to take this company out of bankruptcy and realize value,” shareholder Travus Pope told Reuters in a telephone interview on Tuesday.

