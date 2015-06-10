Trustee, billionaire rip car carrier Allied's Chapter 11 plan

(Reuters) - The Chapter 11 case of car transporter Allied Systems Holdings got off to a contentious start in 2012 and little has changed as it moves toward confirmation, with the U.S. trustee and a billionaire investor blasting its plan as unconfirmable.

Funds affiliated with billionaire Ron Burkle’s Yucaipa Cos said in a Tuesday filing that Allied’s disclosure statement is “another in a seemingly endless list of attempts” by lenders to disenfranchise Yucaipa, which counts Robert Klyman of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher as one of its lawyers.

