Miners' funds pan bankrupt Alpha Natural Resources financing
September 1, 2015 / 11:28 AM / 2 years ago

Miners' funds pan bankrupt Alpha Natural Resources financing

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Funds that manage benefits for Alpha Natural Resources Inc’s unionized miners have blasted the coal company’s proposed bankruptcy financing for provisions they say would give lenders veto power over labor contracts.

Alpha has ceded to its lenders control of matters regarding employees and retirees in an “extraordinary” debtor-in-possession plan, according to the funds that manage benefits for members of the United Mine Workers of America.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1FfwA3i

