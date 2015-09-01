Miners' funds pan bankrupt Alpha Natural Resources financing

(Reuters) - Funds that manage benefits for Alpha Natural Resources Inc’s unionized miners have blasted the coal company’s proposed bankruptcy financing for provisions they say would give lenders veto power over labor contracts.

Alpha has ceded to its lenders control of matters regarding employees and retirees in an “extraordinary” debtor-in-possession plan, according to the funds that manage benefits for members of the United Mine Workers of America.

