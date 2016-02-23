FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says credit bid for Alpha Natural may threaten public health
February 23, 2016 / 11:32 AM / in 2 years

U.S. says credit bid for Alpha Natural may threaten public health

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

By Jim Christie

The U.S. government has come out against the $500 million credit bid by the lenders of Alpha Natural Resources Inc for its reserves and mines, arguing such a sale could endanger the health of coal towns across the country.

The government in court papers said it fears the bid for Alpha’s “crown jewels” could leave the bankrupt coal producer unable to comply with a nearly two-year-old environmental settlement as well as federal laws.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1p0b9BK

