Environmentalists to appeal order on Alpha Natural bonding
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 6, 2016 / 11:38 AM / 2 years ago

Environmentalists to appeal order on Alpha Natural bonding

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Jan 6 -

Environmental groups led by the Sierra Club are appealing a court order that cleared the way for bankrupt coal miner Alpha Natural Resources to sharply cut its liability for restoring surface coal mines in West Virginia.

Three groups filed a notice on Monday that they were appealing last month’s order by a U.S. bankruptcy judge that allowed Alpha to provide a fraction of what West Virginia sought for potential mine cleanup.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1IQqLAS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
