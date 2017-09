By Jim Christie

Coal producer Alpha Natural Resources Inc filed its reorganization plan on Tuesday and said it would emerge from bankruptcy focused on tackling environmental obligations.

Alpha in a statement said the plan paired with its proposal for selling its core assets puts it on track to conclude its Chapter 11 case by June 30 as a leaner company able to meet the obligations on an ongoing basis.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1p7t09M