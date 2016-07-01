U.S. says Alpha Natural's bankruptcy plan fundamentally flawed

The U.S. government has called Alpha Natural Inc's reorganization plan "fundamentally flawed," arguing it would render the fourth-largest U.S. coal producer unable to comply with its obligations for cleaning up its mines.

The government said in court documents filed Wednesday it will present testimony at a July 7 confirmation hearing that will show a planned asset sale to lenders will leave Alpha with "diminished assets" and unable to protect public health and safety.

