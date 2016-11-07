Alpha Natural reaches deal over $100 mln undisclosed liabilities

Coal producer Alpha Natural Resources Inc is seeking a bankruptcy court order to settle disputes with the buyer of some of its best mines over obligations not disclosed in its reorganization plan and that could approach $100 million.

Alpha in court papers filed on Thursday said it struck a deal to "share the burden" of satisfying the liabilities to avoid litigation with Contura Energy Inc, a company formed by Alpha's first-lien lenders to acquire some of its core assets.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2eeWRMW