Regulator doubts Alpha's survival after huge shortfall disclosed

West Virginia's environmental regulator blasted coal mine operator Alpha Natural Resources Inc in a court filing on Tuesday for revealing a $100 million shortfall just three months after exiting Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection alleged that Alpha executives concealed liabilities until the bankrupt company got court approval for its plan of reorganization. The DEP said it now doubted the company's survival.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2eFaVzs