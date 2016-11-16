FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Regulator doubts Alpha's survival after huge shortfall disclosed
November 16, 2016 / 11:41 AM / 9 months ago

Regulator doubts Alpha's survival after huge shortfall disclosed

Tom Hals

1 Min Read

West Virginia's environmental regulator blasted coal mine operator Alpha Natural Resources Inc in a court filing on Tuesday for revealing a $100 million shortfall just three months after exiting Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection alleged that Alpha executives concealed liabilities until the bankrupt company got court approval for its plan of reorganization. The DEP said it now doubted the company's survival.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2eFaVzs

