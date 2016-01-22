FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge OKs Alpha Natural's bonus plan tied to its cash level
January 22, 2016 / 11:37 AM / in 2 years

Judge OKs Alpha Natural's bonus plan tied to its cash level

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Jan 22 -

Bankrupt coal producer Alpha Natural Resources won court approval on Thursday for its bonus plan for top staff, convincing a judge it will help the beleaguered company’s finances.

“Cash is king,” U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Huennekens said as he handed down his decision, noting that stopping Alpha’s “cash bleed” needs to be a top priority to preserve the company’s value amid a brutal market for the coal industry.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/23iN9tj

