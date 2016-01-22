Judge OKs Alpha Natural's bonus plan tied to its cash level

Jan 22 -

Bankrupt coal producer Alpha Natural Resources won court approval on Thursday for its bonus plan for top staff, convincing a judge it will help the beleaguered company’s finances.

“Cash is king,” U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Huennekens said as he handed down his decision, noting that stopping Alpha’s “cash bleed” needs to be a top priority to preserve the company’s value amid a brutal market for the coal industry.

