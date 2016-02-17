Alpha Natural's unsecured creditors to make play for assets

Unsecured creditors of Alpha Natural Resources Inc plan to press claims for hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of assets after the bankrupt coal producer’s lenders made a $500 million credit bid for the company’s reserves and mines.

Alpha’s official committee of unsecured creditors said in court papers on Monday it would pursue the claims because the company’s bankruptcy has taken a “dramatic turn from a reorganization to a turnover of assets to secured creditors.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Xxr8TD