By Jim Christie

The union for Alpha Natural Resources’ miners said it wants assurances the labor contracts it is negotiating with the bankrupt coal company would be taken on by a buyer of the company’s core assets.

The United Mine Workers of America in court papers on Tuesday said it wants a provision in Alpha’s auction procedures that would bind a bidder to a collective bargaining agreement.

