Alpha Natural's bonus plan gets blessing in written opinion
February 25, 2016 / 11:38 AM / 2 years ago

Alpha Natural's bonus plan gets blessing in written opinion

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

By Jim Christie

The coal industry’s outlook is so dire that the bonus plan for top staff at Alpha Natural Resources is a “prudent investment” in trying to keep the coal producer afloat, the judge in its bankruptcy case said on Wednesday in an opinion.

Alpha’s incentive plan will spur eligible executives to better manage its cash over the near-term, Judge Kevin Huennekens said in a 22-page opinion echoing his finding last month that “cash is king” for the coal producer.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1R3LwGK

