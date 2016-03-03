FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 3, 2016 / 11:53 AM / 2 years ago

Unsecured creditors of bankrupt Alpha Natural eye $1 bln in assets

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

By Jim Christie

Unsecured creditors of Alpha Natural Resources have asked a bankruptcy judge to allow them to bring claims for at least $1 billion worth of the bankrupt coal producer’s assets they say are not subject to liens held by its lenders.

Alpha’s official committee of unsecured creditors in court papers on Tuesday made good on its notice last month that it would pursue the claims because it believes the company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy had veered away from a reorganization and toward an effort to hand over assets to secured creditors.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Y4zDFV

