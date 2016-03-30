Alpha Natural Resources says urgent need to scrap union contracts

By Jim Christie

Bankrupt coal producer Alpha Natural Resources Inc is seeking to reject labor contracts it says could push it into a piecemeal liquidation as it continues to hemorrhage cash due to the industry’s steep downturn.

Alpha in court papers on Monday said it had posted a net loss of $126 million this year on top of its nearly $1.5 billion in losses last year and that it needs to find $200 million in annual cost savings to successfully restructure.

