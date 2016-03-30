FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alpha Natural Resources says urgent need to scrap union contracts
March 30, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Alpha Natural Resources says urgent need to scrap union contracts

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

By Jim Christie

Bankrupt coal producer Alpha Natural Resources Inc is seeking to reject labor contracts it says could push it into a piecemeal liquidation as it continues to hemorrhage cash due to the industry’s steep downturn.

Alpha in court papers on Monday said it had posted a net loss of $126 million this year on top of its nearly $1.5 billion in losses last year and that it needs to find $200 million in annual cost savings to successfully restructure.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1V4gd46

