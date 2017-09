Coal producer Alpha Natural Resources Inc is heading to a courtroom showdown over its push to shed miners’ retiree benefits in bankruptcy as part of its plan to exit Chapter 11.

The company wants to reject labor contracts and retiree benefits to reduce costs related to unionized employees by about $60 million to help hit a target of $200 million in annual savings.

