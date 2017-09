Bankrupt coal producer Alpha Natural Resources Inc won court approval on Monday for authority to reject labor contracts and retiree benefits as a way to cut about $60 million to help with a planned sale and reorganization.

Alpha’s legal team warned the company could be force to liquidate if required to maintain labor contracts and retiree benefits for its unionized workers.

