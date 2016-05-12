FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Environmental groups oppose Alpha Natural's reorganization
May 12, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Environmental groups oppose Alpha Natural's reorganization

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Three environmental groups are calling for the judge in Alpha Natural Resources Inc’s bankruptcy to reject the coal producer’s outline for its reorganization, arguing it raises doubts about the company’s plan for a leaner and greener future.

Alpha in March said it aimed to emerge from the Chapter 11 bankruptcy by the end of June focused on tackling environmental obligations, although the plan included a sale of its core assets.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/23JSJT2

