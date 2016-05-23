FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
West Virginia backs speedy bankruptcy exit for Alpha Natural
May 23, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

West Virginia backs speedy bankruptcy exit for Alpha Natural

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Alpha Natural Resources Inc is burning through cash so quickly that confirming a plan for the coal producer to exit bankruptcy is critical to ensure that it meets its environmental obligations, according to a West Virginia regulator.

The state's Department of Environmental Protection on Friday in court papers said the best path toward a deal with Alpha on the obligations is to "proceed posthaste" to a plan confirmation rather than trying to work out a consensual agreement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TEYu39

