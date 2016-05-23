West Virginia backs speedy bankruptcy exit for Alpha Natural

Alpha Natural Resources Inc is burning through cash so quickly that confirming a plan for the coal producer to exit bankruptcy is critical to ensure that it meets its environmental obligations, according to a West Virginia regulator.

The state's Department of Environmental Protection on Friday in court papers said the best path toward a deal with Alpha on the obligations is to "proceed posthaste" to a plan confirmation rather than trying to work out a consensual agreement.

