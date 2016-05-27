FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Green groups seek snap hearing over Alpha Natural disclosures
May 27, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Green groups seek snap hearing over Alpha Natural disclosures

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Environmental groups contesting Alpha Natural Resources Inc's reorganization plan have called for an emergency hearing next week at which they want to force the bankrupt coal producer to detail how it will pay for its cleanup obligations.

The need for expedited discovery is "acute" in light of Alpha's plan to emerge from bankruptcy by the end of June, the Sierra Club, West Virginia Highlands Conservancy and Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition said in court papers on Thursday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/20JNfqE

