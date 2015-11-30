FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shareholders of bankrupt Alpha Natural Resources want own committee
November 30, 2015 / 12:19 PM / 2 years ago

Shareholders of bankrupt Alpha Natural Resources want own committee

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Nov 30 -

Nine large investors in Alpha Natural Resources Inc stock are calling for the appointment of an official committee of equity security holders in the coal company’s bankruptcy case, arguing in court papers that its shareholders have “been left out in the cold.”

In papers filed on Wednesday in Bankruptcy Court in Richmond, Virginia, the investors said the committees representing Alpha’s unsecured creditors, noteholders and retirees may not have the same interests as shareholders, and the coal producer’s management cannot adequately protect their interests.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1YCZqpj

