Unsecured creditors warn of grim prospects for Alpha Natural shareholders
December 11, 2015 / 9:32 PM / 2 years ago

Unsecured creditors warn of grim prospects for Alpha Natural shareholders

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Alpha Natural Resources Inc is so broke its shareholders face slim odds of any recovery, the bankrupt coal company’s unsecured creditors said on Friday in court papers opposing the appointment of a separate committee to represent the interests of equity holders.

Alpha’s shareholders should look at prices for its unsecured notes, trading at pennies on the dollar, as a sign of just how grim the company’s finances are, lawyers for the official committee of unsecured creditors in Alpha’s Chapter 11 case, argued in papers filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Richmond, Virginia.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1IKtqf0

