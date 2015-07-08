Altegrity wins on shielding identities of contractors, customers

(Reuters) - The Wall Street Journal’s publisher has lost a bid to require the owner of the bankrupt security company that vetted fugitive U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden to identify another of its unit’s independent contractors and government customers.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein in Delaware said in an order on Monday that making Altegrity Inc reveal the identities of Kroll’s independent contractors and government customers could compromise Kroll’s work and unfairly benefit competitors.

