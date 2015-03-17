COURTSHIP: Altegrity creditors committee taps Wilmer Hale

(Reuters) - Six Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr lawyers have been tapped to represent the official committee of unsecured creditors in the bankruptcy case of Altegrity Inc, owner of the company that carried out the background check on former NSA contractor Edward Snowden.

They include Andrew Goldman, co-chair of the firm’s bankruptcy and financial restructuring practice group, who represented creditors’ committees in the Chapter 11 cases of Alliance Entertainment, Discovery Zone, CCR Holdings and Glasstech Holdings.

