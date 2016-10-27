Texas sees hope for tackling bankrupt Sherwin Alumina's 'red mud'

The Texas attorney general's office is seeking to press bankrupt Sherwin Alumina Co LLC into mediation to try to find a possible solution for safely closing the company's sites for storing toxic "red mud."

Talks between Sherwin and the Port of Corpus Christi on a solution are "promising" and could address concerns raised by a state environmental regulator and avert having to dispute the company's Chapter 11 plan, the attorney general's office said in court papers filed on Tuesday.

