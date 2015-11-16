American Apparel founder takes swipe at company disclosures

American Apparel Inc has made so many material misstatements that creditors cannot make an informed decision about the fashion chain’s reorganization, its ousted former chief executive and founder said in court papers on Friday.

In his objection to the company’s disclosure statement, Dov Charney took aim at American Apparel’s board, claiming it engineered his dismissal last year from the company. Charney wrote and filed the objection on his own.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1WVudQB