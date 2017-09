American Apparel Inc’s founder and former chief executive convinced a judge on Thursday to allow him to revise the description of his firing in company’s bankruptcy plan disclosures.

Dov Charney, who represented himself at the hearing, contested American Apparel’s characterization of the litigation stemming from his time at the retailer, which is known for its tight T-shirts and sexually charged advertising.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1jaUwzH