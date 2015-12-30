American Apparel wants 90-day extension for a Ch. 11 plan

Dec 30 -

Retailer American Apparel expects to effectively wrap up its Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February, yet the company is seeking exclusive control of its case through May after former chief executive said he might make an unsolicited takeover bid.

The retailer, known for its tight T-shirts and sexually charged advertising, asked in court documents Monday for a 90-day extension to its exclusive period for filing a reorganization plan, saying it is acting out of an “abundance of caution.”

