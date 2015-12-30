FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American Apparel wants 90-day extension for a Ch. 11 plan
December 30, 2015 / 11:44 AM / 2 years ago

American Apparel wants 90-day extension for a Ch. 11 plan

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Dec 30 -

Retailer American Apparel expects to effectively wrap up its Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February, yet the company is seeking exclusive control of its case through May after former chief executive said he might make an unsolicited takeover bid.

The retailer, known for its tight T-shirts and sexually charged advertising, asked in court documents Monday for a 90-day extension to its exclusive period for filing a reorganization plan, saying it is acting out of an “abundance of caution.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/22y9Idj

