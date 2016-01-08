American Apparel's ex-CEO says two funds can counter Ch. 11 plan

American Apparel Inc founder and former chief executive Dov Charney says he has pinpointed two investment funds ready to commit $170 million to bring the retailer out of bankruptcy, compared with the $80 million in its current reorganization plan.

In court papers filed on Thursday, Charney said the alternative restructuring proposal would increase working capital, boost recoveries for unsecured creditors and pay noteholders instead of providing them with equity.

