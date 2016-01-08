FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American Apparel's ex-CEO says two funds can counter Ch. 11 plan
January 8, 2016 / 8:52 PM / 2 years ago

American Apparel's ex-CEO says two funds can counter Ch. 11 plan

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

American Apparel Inc founder and former chief executive Dov Charney says he has pinpointed two investment funds ready to commit $170 million to bring the retailer out of bankruptcy, compared with the $80 million in its current reorganization plan.

In court papers filed on Thursday, Charney said the alternative restructuring proposal would increase working capital, boost recoveries for unsecured creditors and pay noteholders instead of providing them with equity.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1IV065P

