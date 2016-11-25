Bankrupt American Apparel fears hit to sales over scanner dispute

American Apparel LLC, which earlier this month filed its second bankruptcy in just over a year, on Wednesday said its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are at risk from a payment dispute with a supplier of scanning equipment.

The company, iTek Services Inc, is demanding $6,000 before it turns over shipment of scanning equipment that American Apparel said in court papers it needs for its distribution center in La Mirada, California.

