Bankrupt American Apparel says it's in a rush to sell

Bankrupt retailer American Apparel LLC on Thursday proposed tweaking the timeline for its sale but said a four-week extension urged by its unsecured creditors would imperil a bid by Canadian clothing manufacturer Gildan Activewear Inc.

American Apparel in court papers said it would postpone the deadline for bids to Jan. 3 from the original proposed deadline of Dec. 19 and proposed holding an auction on Jan. 5 rather than Dec. 21.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2h1Zz9z (Reporting by Jim Christie)