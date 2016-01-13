FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American Apparel's ex-CEO seeks showdown over rival Ch. 11 plans
January 13, 2016 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

American Apparel's ex-CEO seeks showdown over rival Ch. 11 plans

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Jan 13 -

American Apparel’s ousted founder wants a U.S. Bankruptcy judge to postpone next week’s hearing to confirm the retailer’s reorganization plan so a rival proposal can be put into play, setting the stage for his possible return from his “exile.”

Dov Charney, fired as the retailer’s chief executive in 2014, in court papers on Monday said his plan backed by two investors is a “game-changer” warranting the unusual step of adjourning a Jan. 20 confirmation hearing.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1W6OX3U

