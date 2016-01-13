American Apparel's ex-CEO seeks showdown over rival Ch. 11 plans

Jan 13 -

American Apparel’s ousted founder wants a U.S. Bankruptcy judge to postpone next week’s hearing to confirm the retailer’s reorganization plan so a rival proposal can be put into play, setting the stage for his possible return from his “exile.”

Dov Charney, fired as the retailer’s chief executive in 2014, in court papers on Monday said his plan backed by two investors is a “game-changer” warranting the unusual step of adjourning a Jan. 20 confirmation hearing.

