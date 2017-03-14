Bankrupt American Apparel sells emissions credits as it winds down

Bankrupt fashion retailer American Apparel LLC is seeking more time to wind down its business and sell its remaining assets, including credits for trading nitrogen oxide emissions in California.

The retailer, famous for its racy advertising, said in court papers on Saturday it wants to have until July 12 to have sole right to file its Chapter 11 plan in order to sell assets left over after its sale of intellectual property and wholesale assets to Gildan Activewear.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lY7urf