Lender wants prompt liquidation plan from American Apparel

The liquidation of fashion retailer American Apparel LLC is on schedule and the company does not need more time to file a plan detailing how it will emerge from its second bankruptcy, one of its lenders said in a court filing on Monday.

American Apparel had asked the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware for an extra 120 days to file a plan, but investment fund Standard General LP called on the court to deny the request.

