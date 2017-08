Angelica Corp, which provides laundry and linens services for the healthcare market, filed for bankruptcy on Monday with an agreement to sell itself for about $125 million to KKR Credit Advisors affiliate 9W Halo Holdings LP.

The affiliate will serve as a stalking horse, meaning it will put a floor on bids, Angelica said in court papers filed in U.S Bankruptcy Court in New York.

