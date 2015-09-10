FP Stores says it's a fit for bankrupt Anna's Linens leases

(Reuters) - The company taking over more than three dozen leases of the bankrupt retailer Anna’s Linens Inc sought to reassure landlords that it could successfully run stand-alone home decor stores, according to a court filing.

FP Stores Inc is “more than able” to make all payments on the leases, despite restrictions that will limit the chain to selling one kind of product, President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Fallas said in a declaration filed on Tuesday.

