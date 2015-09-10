FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FP Stores says it's a fit for bankrupt Anna's Linens leases
September 10, 2015

FP Stores says it's a fit for bankrupt Anna's Linens leases

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The company taking over more than three dozen leases of the bankrupt retailer Anna’s Linens Inc sought to reassure landlords that it could successfully run stand-alone home decor stores, according to a court filing.

FP Stores Inc is “more than able” to make all payments on the leases, despite restrictions that will limit the chain to selling one kind of product, President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Fallas said in a declaration filed on Tuesday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1XP1JpD

