Creditors seek to halt break-up fees from Anna's Linens auction
July 15, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Creditors seek to halt break-up fees from Anna's Linens auction

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Anna’s Linens Inc should not be allowed to pay more than $1 million in break-up and other fees, its official committee of unsecured creditors said in court papers on Monday, arguing it covered work outside the home decor retailer’s bankruptcy.

Anna’s Linens is trying to “bootstrap” the fees into its Chapter 11 after incurring them during an auction arranged for competing liquidators a few days before its June 14 bankruptcy filing, the committee said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1gBIn6h

